Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye holding Eternity-2024 exercises

25 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The "Eternity-2024" computer-assisted command-staff exercise has started in Georgia with the participation of Georgian, Azerbaijani and Turkish military personnel, the Ministry of Defense reported.

"In the exercise, which consists of theoretical and practical parts, the military personnel of the three countries and representatives of relevant state institutions will accomplish various tasks on the organization of the protection of strategically important regional economic projects," the statement reads.

The international exercise held to strengthen mutual cooperation and reconciliation between the armed forces of the participating countries will continue until September 27.