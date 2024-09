25 Sep. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The COP29 conference will help to cope with the problems of climate change. This statement was made by the Turkish President during his speech at the UN General Assembly in New York.

"I believe that the COP29 Climate Summit to be held in Baku will contribute to the solution of the problems related to climate change",

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.

Let us remind you that Baku will host the UN Climate Conference COP29 from November 11 to November 24.