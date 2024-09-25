Pakistan hands over new fighter jets to Azerbaijan

25 Sep. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Air Force has received new fighter jets purchased from Pakistan. This was stated on the website of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic on September 25.

The deal concerns JF-17C (Block-III) aircraft. Today, they have been presented to the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

These fighter jets can conduct air-to-air and air-to-ground combat.

"The aircraft has <…> high maneuverability at medium and low altitudes, making it notable for its effective firepower.",

the press service of the ministry said.

Earlier, Pakistani media reported that the deal between Azerbaijan and Pakistan for the purchase of fighters would amount to approximately $1.6 billion.