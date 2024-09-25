Iran aims to develop energy cooperation with Russia and BRICS

25 Sep. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran is going to develop ties with Russia and BRICS in the energy sector. This statement was made by the Iranian Minister of Energy, who started his visit to Moscow.

"Iran cooperates with Russia in the north, and thanks to this partnership, it also deals with China. In the south, we cooperate with Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In this regard, Iran's location is attractive for the development and strengthening of cooperation between BRICS and the Islamic Republic in the energy sector",

Abbas Aliabadi said.

He emphasized that at the upcoming meeting in Moscow, he intended to present to his colleagues from the BRICS countries a plan for the development of industrial and technical cooperation, paying special attention to renewable energy sources.

Let us remind you that the Iranian minister arrived in the Russian capital to participate in a meeting with the BRICS countries' Ministers of Energy. In addition to this, he plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings.