Borrell and Araghchi discussed resumption of nuclear deal talks

25 Sep. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On September 25, the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. This was reported by the EEAS.

The central topic of the meeting was the resumption of nuclear talks.

"As Coordinator of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the High Representative expressed his continued readiness to facilitate a diplomatic solution that addresses the concerns of different sides",

the EEAS said.

It is also noted that during the UN high-level week the meetings with the relevant parties could be held.