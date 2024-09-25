Foreign Ministry refutes information on resignation of Georgian Ambassador to USA

25 Sep. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Ambassador to the USA will not resign. This statement was released by the Foreign Ministry on September 25.

"The information published in the media about the resignation of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the USA, David Zalkaliani, is not true"

the Foreign Ministry's press service said.

Earlier, the media reported that a conflict occurred between the Ambassador and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, after which Zalkaliani decided to leave his post.

Let us remind you that Zalkaliani has headed the Georgian Embassy in the USA since April 2022.