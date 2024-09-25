Putin holds talks with Speaker of Turkish Parliament

25 Sep. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had a meeting with the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulmuş today, the Kremlin press service reported.

It has taken place in the Kremlin.

Earlier today, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin met with Kurtulmuş. Besides, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament took part in talks with Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko on Tuesday.

In addition to this, the day before, the Turkish politician addressed the Diplomatic Academy.

Let us remind you that it became known earlier that Türkiye had applied to join BRICS. This was initially reported by the media. Later, the fact of submitting a full application was confirmed by Yuri Ushakov, Aide to the Russian President. He specified that it was under consideration.

In addition to this, the Russian side invited the President of Türkiye to take part in the BRICS summit. The event will start in Kazan on October 22. It will last until October 24. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accepted the invitation.