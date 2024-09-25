Baku: We hope that Armenia will respond to Azerbaijan's goodwill

25 Sep. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Aykhan Hajizada, responded to the German Foreign Ministry on a social network.

The diplomat recalled that in 2023, Azerbaijan restored its sovereignty in the conflict that had began 30 years ago and put an end to the puppet regime created by Yerevan.

Hajizada stressed that there was no longer an entity or region called "Nagorno-Karabakh". He added that residents of Armenian origin had voluntarily left the region.

The Foreign Ministry representative expressed hope that Armenia would respond to Azerbaijan's goodwill and renounce territorial claims not only in words but also in deeds.