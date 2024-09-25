Dagestan shares agricultural experience with Oman

25 Sep. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Dagestan demonstrated its achievements in agriculture to the delegation from Oman, the press service of the Agency for Entrepreneurship and Investment of the republic writes.

The guests got acquainted with the cultivation of tomatoes in the greenhouse complex "YugAgroHolding", and also showed interest in the methods and technologies of their cultivation.

The delegation visited the enterprise for the production of greenhouses "Niva Greenhouses". During the excursion, the representatives were told about exports to Uzbekistan, Abkhazia and other countries.

The parties discussed possible deliveries of greenhouses to Oman. As the Head of the Export Support Center Ruslan Abaskuliev noted, this issue was raised back in 2023.

Let us remind you that the delegation from Oman arrived in Dagestan with a reverse business mission on September 23. The guests will stay in the republic until September 27.