Azerbaijan ready to export two-thirds of its green energy to EU

26 Sep. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 70% of Azerbaijan's green energy capacity may be exported from 2030, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during his speech at the panel session “Period of energy transition” within the Wind Energy Hamburg conference.

The minister presented information on the status of implementation of projects of green energy corridors - “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe”, which at the initial stage will supply 4 GW of “green” energy to Europe, and “Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe”, which, in addition to exporting 1 GW of renewable energy from Nakhchivan, has prospects of electricity transmission from the Caspian Sea and Central Asia to Türkiye and Europe, AzerTAc reported.

Moreover, Shahbazov informed about the imminent signing of the “Intergovernmental Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the field of development and transmission of green energy between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan”, as well as discussing the possibilities of connecting the green energy corridor “Caspian-Black Sea-Europe” to Central Asia.