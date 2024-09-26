Baku warns compatriots in Lebanon and Israel

26 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry urged the compatriots to strictly follow the travel warnings issued on August 3-5 due to the tense security situation between Lebanon and Israel.

In connection with the declaration of a state of emergency in Israel, the ministry recommended that compatriots not visit areas adjacent to the border with Lebanon and behave in accordance with the security instructions issued by local authorities.