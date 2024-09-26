U.S. and EU demand ceasefire in Israel-Lebanon conflict

26 Sep. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States, European Union and nine other nations urged Israel and Lebanon to agree to a temporary cease-fire amid escalating tensions on their borders.

In a joint statement, the U.S., Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar described the situation between the two nations as "intolerable" since October 8.

The statement said it is time to finalize a diplomatic settlement for the civilians to return to their homes.

"Thus we call for an immediate 21-day cease-fire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a cease-fire in Gaza," the statement reads.

They also said they are prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement between Lebanon and Israel within this period.