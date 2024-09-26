Irakli Kobakhidze outlines Georgia's plans at UN

26 Sep. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze addressed the 79th session of UN General Assembly.

"Georgia is at a pivotal point in its modern history, and we as the government of the people are determined to guide our country in the best interests of the nation, to make sure we overcome all our challenges and become stronger and more successful than ever before," Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian government is also optimistic that Georgia’s desire to become a full-fledged EU member will be achieved by 2030.

As we look ahead to the future with a commitment to shaping a prosperous community together with our allies and partners, our united efforts will persist in supporting peace-building measures and sustainable development. In doing so, we will advance human dignity, not only for the citizens of Georgia today, but also for the wellbeing of all future generations to come.