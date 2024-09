26 Sep. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has proposed connecting the energy networks of Russia, UAE and Saudi Arabia through its territory, Iran's Minister of Energy Abbas Ali-Abadi said.

Ali-Abadi is visiting Russia to participate in the meeting of energy ministers of BRICS countries held in Moscow today.

In early September, Uzbekistan has agreed to integrate Russia's Unified Energy System operator into the combined Central Asian power system.