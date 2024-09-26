Georgian PM comments on withdrawal of Biden reception invitation

26 Sep. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze called the withdrawal of his invitation to attend a reception for world leaders hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly this week a “humanitarian act for domestic opposition”.

The PM noted this act would “not have any practical effect for the opposition”, adding the invitation had been sent 3 days prior to its cancellation.

"I cannot make a special comment on this. It's not serious," Kobakhidze said.

The U.S. embassy in Georgia told local media the President’s Administration had cancelled the invitation to Kobakhidze and declined all meetings with the Georgian delegation due to the “growing concern related to the anti-democratic actions of the country’s Government, disinformation, and negative rhetoric towards the U.S. and the West”.