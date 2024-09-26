Population returning to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil

26 Sep. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first group of resettlers returned to Azerbaijan's Jabrayil, finally reaching their homeland after 31 years.

Within the framework of the Great Return program, the first resettlement to this city took place, and families who left in the morning in Jabrayil reached their native land.

As part of the first phase of resettlement, Jabrayil welcomed 36 families (117 people). Following a warm welcome, the families familiarized themselves with the transformed town.

All conditions have been created in the buildings restored in Jabrayil based on the instruction of the Head of State to accommodate the resettled families.