Kobakhidze: Georgia ready to offer Caucasus cooperation format

26 Sep. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia hails the peace settlement process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to him, Georgia has led the effort to transform the South Caucasus region from a region of conflicts into a region of opportunities.

"We welcome the process of peaceful settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and in particular, the efforts aimed at normalising relations with neighbouring countries," Kobakhidze said.

The PM said Georgia is willing to provide a regional cooperation format that will support collaboration and trust-building between countries.