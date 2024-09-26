Baku slams Paris' pro-Armenian approach to Azerbaijan and peace process

26 Sep. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Head of the press service of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commented on French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements about Azerbaijan at the UN General Assembly.

The French leader said that "France stands shoulder to shoulder with Armenia in the conditions of "Baku's pressures on Yerevan a and territorial claims."

The diplomat Macron's statement is another example of France's biased pro-Armenian approach to both Baku and the peace process in general.

"It is unacceptable that France, which is preparing Armenia for revanchism while extensively arming it, accuses Azerbaijan of coercion," Hajizada said.

According to Hajizada, France presenting Armenia as a peace-loving country clearly demonstrates how unjust French policy is.

The head of the press service urged an immediate halt to damaging actions of Paris in the South Caucasus region, considering that France's foreign policy has failed in many regions of the world.