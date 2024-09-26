Bryansk, Kislovodsk to be connected by direct trains

26 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In December, Russian Railways will launch a direct train service between Bryansk and Kislovodsk. Trains will run once a week starting on December 18.

Starting on December 18, trains will connect Bryansk and Kislovodsk. The creation of a direct route between Bryansk and Kislovodsk is primarily due to the increased interest in traveling within Russia. A direct service will be a convenient solution for those who want to visit picturesque region of the Caucasus without wasting time and effort.

Trains departing from Bryansk to Kislovodsk will run every week starting on December 18. The train will start operating in the Kislovodsk-Bryansk direction on December 20.