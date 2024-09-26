Cooling-off period should be introduced for loans due to fraudsters

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
There is an increase in credit fraud in Russia. A cooling-off period could help improve the situation, Nabiullina says.
As part of the fight against the increasing frequency of credit fraud in Russia, a cooling-off period could be introduced for all loans, head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said.
"We have introduced a cooling-off period for transfers, and we see that it works. As we see how credit fraud is growing, I am convinced that a cooling-off period should be introduced,”
– Nabiullina said.
The head of the Central Bank also added that a cooling-off period should be introduced for all loans, and not just for those where signs of fraud are detected.