Former Georgian President joins opposition coalition

© Photo: Giorgi Margvelashvili's social media

Margvelashvili has decided to become a member of the opposition association created ahead of the October parliamentary elections, though, the politician stressed that he does not intend to become an MP.

Former Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili has become a member of the Strong Georgia opposition coalition. The leader of the association, Mamuka Khazaradze, confirmed the information at a pre-election event in Gori.

"A very serious supporter is joining us, a person who has never compromised, a person who was practically in opposition under both authorities,”

– Mamuka Khazaradze said.