Armenia shells Nakhchivan, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry reports

26 Sep. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the positions of the Azerbaijani servicemen were shelled with machine guns by the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of Nakhichevan.

The Azerbaijan Defense Ministry published a statement on the shelling of the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Nakhchivan direction.

The fire from large-caliber machine guns was opened by the units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the direction of the Aravus settlement of the Goris Municipality at about 16.10 on Thursday, September 26. The shelling was carried out on the positions of the Azerbaijani army near Lakatag, Julfa district of the NAR.

“The units of the Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures in the specified direction,”

– the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry informed.