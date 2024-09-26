Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia meet in US

26 Sep. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in New York with the participation of the US Secretary of State. Bayramov and Mirzoyan held a new round of talks on a peace agreement.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The ministers met within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in the United States. The meeting was held in New York on the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the heads of the foreign ministries held another round of talks on a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, as well as on the issue of establishing interstate relations between the countries.