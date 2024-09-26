Mineralnye Vody-Kislovodsk becomes the most popular commuter train in South of Russia

26 Sep. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The most popular commuter train routes have been named by the North Caucasus Railways. The highest passenger traffic on commuter trains was recorded in Kavminvody and Kuban.

According to the North Caucasus Railways, the Mineralnye Vody-Kislovodsk route has become the leader in passenger traffic.

Stavropol trains connecting Mineralnye Vody and Kislovodsk have transported over 4 mln people since the beginning of the year. In second place is the Tuapse-Imeretinsky Kurort route, with passenger traffic amounting to 3.3 mln people since the beginning of the year. This is the most popular railway route in the Krasnodar Territory this year. In third place is the Rostov-Taganrog route, with a passenger traffic that already exceeds 3 mln people.