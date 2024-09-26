Türkiye’s bit to join BRICS does not mean withdrawal from NATO, Erdoğan says

26 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Website of the President of Türkiye

After returning from the US, the President of Türkiye said that his country is not withdrawing from the North Atlantic Alliance. BRICS and ASEAN will not replace NATO for Türkiye.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that such associations as BRICS and ASEAN are not a replacement for NATO, Türkiye does not intend to withdraw from the North Atlantic Alliance due to new ties.

"BRICS and ASEAN are associations that provide us with opportunities for developing economic cooperation. Participation in their work does not mean that we are withdrawing from NATO. We do not think that these associations are an alternative to each other,”

– Erdoğan said.

He added that Türkiye has been waiting at the EU's door for many years and with such guidelines the country may never build its future.