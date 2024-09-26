New sanatoriums, mud baths to be built in Uzbekistan

26 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Uzbekistan will develop health tourism, thus, new sanatoriums and mud-baths will be built in the country. Health resorts will be opened in regions with suitable conditions.

Health resorts and sanatoriums will be built in Uzbekistan. The decree on the active development of medical and health tourism in Uzbekistan was signed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The country will create a medical tourism brand “Avicenna”, a medical tourism cluster will appear. Sanatoriums and hotels of various categories will be opened, new resorts will appear: they will be built in the mountains and regions with thermal springs or therapeutic mud.

By the beginning of spring 2025, a single register of medical and health institutions in several languages ​​will be created in Uzbekistan.