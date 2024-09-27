Erdoğan speaks about Pashinyan's desire

27 Sep. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Armenia wants Türkiye to help make peace with Azerbaijan. This statement was made by the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, speaking to journalists on September 26.

The meeting of the Turkish President with representatives of the media took place at the "Turkish House" in New York, Daily Sabah writes.

According to Erdoğan, Nikol Pashinyan is interested in Türkiye helping the two countries of the South Caucasus to make peace, which would allow them to live peacefully as two neighbours.

"This is what we strive for",

Erdoğan said.