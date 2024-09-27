Grigoryan: Difficulties in relations with Russia need to be resolved

27 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Difficulties have indeed arisen between Russia and Armenia, Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan admitted.

The politician emphasized that Yerevan had problems in relations not only with Moscow.

"However, in my opinion, it is necessary to balance and eliminate all these obstacles",

Grigoryan said.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Armenian government noted that the international situation was difficult, and the situation in the region was even more complex. In this regard, according to Grigoryan, many questions arise, to which there are no complete answers yet. However, he noted, it was necessary to work on finding explanations and balanced solutions.

Let us remind you that the day before, the Armenian side ignored the meeting of the CSTO Foreign Ministers held within the framework of the UN General Assembly in the USA. Ararat Mirzoyan was in New York, but did not attend the aforementioned meeting.