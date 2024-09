27 Sep. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev visited the Victory Park, which is being built in Baku, the press service of the President reported.

Ilham Aliyev laid flowers on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance, which is celebrated in Azerbaijan today.

Let us remind you that on September 27, 2020, the 44-day war of Azerbaijan began. The Remembrance Day was approved by Ilham Aliyev on December 2 of the same year.