Putin congratulates President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

27 Sep. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkmen counterpart Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Independence Day. The text of the telegram was published on the Kremlin website.

The President noted that Turkmenistan was successfully moving along the path of economic and social development, and enjoyed well-deserved authority on the world stage.

Putin emphasized that relations between Moscow and Ashgabat were developing dynamically in the spirit of deep strategic partnership. He added that the parties were engaged in an active political dialogue.

The Russian leader expressed confidence that Russia and Turkmenistan would continue building up constructive cooperation in the interests of strengthening security in the region.

In conclusion, Vladimir Putin wished his colleague success and health. The Russian President also wished the Turkmen people prosperity and happiness.