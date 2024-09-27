Lavrov meets with MFA of Uzbekistan

27 Sep. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, met with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

As Saidov wrote on his Telegram channel, the parties outlined the importance of adherence to the principle of non-interference in each other's internal affairs in order to strengthen trust.

During the talks, the ministers touched upon current issues of strategic partnership and preparations for upcoming events at various levels.

In conclusion, the Uzbek minister said that the Foreign Ministers agreed to continue an ongoing dialogue in the spirit of cooperation.