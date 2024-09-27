Russia to increase dairy supplies to Azerbaijan

27 Sep. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Supplies of Russian dairy products to Azerbaijan may double. The following conclusion has been reached by the Agroexport center.

According to the company, in 2023, Russia exported 17 thousand tons of dairy products to Azerbaijan. This year, there are all the prerequisites for increasing the volume of supplies.

In addition to this, Russia is interested in becoming Azerbaijan's partner in providing raw materials for the dairy, confectionery industry and the HoReCa segment.

It should be noted that the supplies of Russian dairy products to Azerbaijan increased by 1.5 times from 2019 to 2023, amounting to about $19 million.