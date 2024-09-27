Russia becomes EAEU's leading supplier of livestock products to Azerbaijan

27 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has become the EAEU's leading supplier of livestock products to Azerbaijan, which purchased cattle, meat and milk from the three countries of cooperation.

According to the Sputnik Azerbaijan graph, Russia exported 19.5 thousand heads of cattle and small cattle, 55 tons of meat and 573 tons of milk to Azerbaijan from January to May 2024.

In the first 5 months of this year, Azerbaijan bought 690 tons of meat and almost 3 thousand tons of milk from Belarus. Kazakhstan supplied just over 3 thousand heads of cattle and small cattle.