Exchanges of St. Petersburg and Iran to start cooperation

27 Sep. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) and Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) have signed a memorandum of understanding, the press service of the Russian platform reports.

The agreement was signed by the President of the SPIMEX Igor Artemyev and the CEO of IME Seyed Javad Jahromi on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

The goal of the signed agreement is to organize trades in key commodities on exchange platforms and strengthen trade and economic relations.

It is noted that the exchanges intend to develop a common infrastructure of financial markets, exchange market information and provide a range of warehouse services.

"Joint research projects and consultations on technology development and government regulation are also planned",

the press service of the exchange said.