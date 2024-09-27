World Tourism Day kicks off in Georgia

27 Sep. 15:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

World Tourism Day is being held in Georgia. This year the UN event is being held for the first time in one of the countries of the South Caucasus.

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27 in honor of the UN World Tourism Organization. Georgia is the first South Caucasus' country to host this event. The theme of Tourism Day in 2024 is "Tourism and Peace".

Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili spoke at the opening of World Tourism Day in the Georgian capital.

"Tourism thrives in times of peace, harmony and respect. These are the values ​​that we all share. All the nations that have gathered in this hall... We are a nation that knows the value of peace very well",

Kvrivishvili said.

Cultural exchange, dialogue and peace are needed in the tourism sector, she emphasized.

Guests from different countries, tourism ministers, delegates of international organizations, representatives of the tourism sector, and industry experts arrived at the forum in Tbilisi. Tourism Day will last three days. The program will include discussions of global tourism trends and the importance of peace for the industry's development.