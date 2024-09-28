Israeli PM cuts short his US visit

28 Sep. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to an adviser to Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the Israeli Prime Minister is returning to his homeland from the USA ahead of schedule.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to cut short his visit to the US and is flying back to Israel",

Dmitry Gendelman said.

The reasons for this decision have not been reported at this time.

Let us remind you that during his speech at the UN General Assembly, the Israeli Prime Minister said that the country would continue fighting in the Gaza Strip until victory.