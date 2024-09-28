Regions of North Caucasus Federal District ready to help Dagestan after gas station explosion

28 Sep. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The entire North Caucasus Federal District is ready to help Dagestan in connection with the tragedy that occurred on Friday evening. The Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Russia in the North Caucasus Federal District made this statement on the social media pages.

"The Plenipotentiary Representative noted the readiness of all regions of the North Caucasus Federal District to promptly, if necessary, provide the authorities of Dagestan with all the necessary support",

the Telegram channel of the Plenipotentiary Representative says.

Yury Chaika expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims, also wishing a speedy recovery to all the victims.

In addition to this, he noted that the circumstances of the tragedy would definitely be thoroughly investigated.

"The entire North Caucasus is praying for the speedy recovery of all those who suffered as a result of the tragedy. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims",

Yury Chaika said.

Let us remind you that on the evening of September 27, an explosion occurred at a gas station located in the suburbs of Makhachkala. Ten people died, including two children. Eleven citizens were injured. A criminal case has been opened on the fact of the incident.