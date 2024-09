28 Sep. 11:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out in a bus running on city route #39 in Yerevan this evening. The engine compartment caught fire, Shamshyan.com reports.

A Hyundai bus caught fire, its passengers were urgently evacuated, and the rescuers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country quickly extinguished the fire, NEWS.am reports.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and none of the passengers needed medical assistance. The bus was removed from the route.