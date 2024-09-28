Operation in Lebanon: Key facts about Beirut strike

28 Sep. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

After a series of explosions in Beirut the previous day and during the night, Israeli Air Force fighter jets resumed airstrikes this morning.

In the morning, explosions were heard on the southern outskirts of the city, while at night, the areas of Ghubeyri, Kafaat, Tahwita, Haret Hreik, Laylaki, the Beirut suburbs of Choueifat and El-Hadas, as well as the Burj El-Barajneh refugee camp, were attacked.

On the eve of the attack, for the first time since the escalation of the conflict, Israel called on Beirut residents to evacuate certain areas of the city. The video message to the Lebanese population was recorded in Arabic, and a map of the neighbourhoods and blocks with marked buildings named as Hezbollah targets, was also published.

Many residents of the mentioned areas spent the night on the promenade, on the beach or in parks, trying to escape from the airstrikes.

Casualties in Beirut

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, six people were killed and at least 91 were injured as a result of the massive attack. Media reports state that the list of the dead includes the daughter of the Secretary General of the Hezbollah movement, Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah, Zainab Nasrallah. The IDF reports the elimination of several Shiite movement commanders.

"The IDF killed the commander of the Hezbollah's rocket unit in southern Lebanon, as well as other commanders in the unit",

the IDF said.

The strikes targeted underground facilities beneath residential areas, where, according to the Israeli military, there are headquarters, weapons depots and other Hezbollah facilities.

Airport control

Several explosions also occurred near the airport: two gas stations were destroyed. Currently, IAF aircraft are patrolling the area near Beirut Airport, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said. He noted that Israel would not allow weapons deliveries through the city's airport. According to the IDF, the weapons deliveries were planned from Iran.

"We declare that we will not allow enemy flights carrying weapons to land at Beirut's civilian airport",

Hagari said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced on September 26 that the IDF's military operation in Lebanon will continue "until victory" over the Hezbollah armed groups.