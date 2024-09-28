Death toll from Dagestan's gas station explosion rises to 13

28 Sep. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, work continues to clear the rubble at the site of the explosion at a gas station. The death toll has increased.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the body of the 13th person killed in the explosion had been found. Among the dead are two children. More than ten people were also injured, with four still in the hospital, and doctors assess the condition of one of them as serious.

The families of the victims will receive payments in the amount of 1 million rubles. Those injured in the emergency will receive from 250 to 500 thousand rubles, the Head of the republic, Sergey Melikov, announced today.