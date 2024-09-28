"Year of the Family" celebrated in Khunzakh

28 Sep. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the government of Dagestan, events dedicated to the Year of the Family took place in the village of Tsada in the Khunzakh District this week.

The Prime Minister of the Republic Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov took part in the events. He addressed the guests with a speech, and then visited the established sites and farmsteads.

It is reported that 19 municipalities presented their achievements. They showcase their cuisine and folk crafts to the guests. In addition to this, all those who came to the holiday had the opportunity to visit the sports and art areas.