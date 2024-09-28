BRICS to expand by ten countries in Kazan

28 Sep. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

This fall, at the summit in Kazan, the number of BRICS participants will increase by approximately ten countries. This will be the first stage of the upcoming expansion of the organization, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

"The first wave of expansion, as we all expect — those who have submitted such applications — will take place at the summit in Kazan. Currently, the Russian presidency is formulating a list of these countries that will be in the first wave of expansion",

the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus said.

He clarified that the organization would be expanded by approximately ten countries. Thus, the current composition would be doubled.

The summit will be held in the capital of Tatarstan from October 22 to 24, RIA Novosti reports.