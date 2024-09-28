FC Akhmat defeated by CSKA

28 Sep. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

FC Akhmat extended its winless streak in the championship to 10 matches. Today, the Grozny team lost to CSKA.

On September 28, a match of the 28th round of the Russian Football Championship between CSKA and Grozny Akhmat took place in Moscow. The hosts won a major victory with a score of 3:0.

Goals for CSKA were scored by midfielder Abbosbek Fayzullaev (on 19th and 50th minutes) and defender Helven (42nd).

Tournament table

At the moment, FC Akhmat with 6 points occupies the last, 16th place in the Russian championship. Grozny has still not won a single victory in the championship. CSKA with 17 points is the 4th.