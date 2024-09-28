Stavropol ready to help Dagestan after petrol station explosion

28 Sep. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The authorities of Stavropol are ready to provide Dagestan with all the necessary assistance, the head of the region said.

The Governor of Stavropol Vladimir Vladimirov expressed his condolences in connection with the tragedy in the Dagestani capital, where 13 people died as a result of the explosion at the gas station. He also wished a speedy recovery to all the victims.

According to him, all efforts will be directed to support the victims.

“We are ready to provide assistance to our neighboring region if there is a need for it,”

– Vladimir Vladimirov said.

Such tragedies once again remind how important it is to carefully observe all fire safety rules at petrol stations.