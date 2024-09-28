Mufti of Chechnya elected as Chairman of Coordination Center of NCFD Muslims

28 Sep. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Mufti of Chechnya headed the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus. The extraordinary elections were held in the Cherkessk mosque.

Mufti of Chechnya Salakh Mezhiyev was elected as Chairman of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus (CCMC). The decision was announced by the press service of the center and became a landmark event both for the Chechen society and entire North Caucasus and Russia as a whole.

“Mufti of the Chechen Republic Salakh Mezhiyev was elected Chairman of the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus. The extraordinary elections were held in the Cherkessk mosque at a meeting of the council of muftis after the election of the new chairman of the Karachay-Cherkessia Spiritual Administration of Muslims,”

– the press service of the Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus informed.