28 Sep. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow is ready to discuss the future of Eurasian security, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russia does not avoid communication with Western partners. Moscow is open to dialogue, the head of Russian diplomacy stated.

“Russia is not fencing itself off from dialogue with the West,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.

He noted that the Russian authorities are committed to the concept of indivisible security on the Eurasian continent.

According to Lavrov, Moscow's proposals on Eurasian security and independent payment mechanisms are receiving a positive response in the world.

"Our initiatives to form an independent architecture of Eurasian security, to form payment mechanisms that will not depend on the whims and caprices of the West, ideas for reforming global institutions so that they reflect the real weight of the countries of the global majority, the global South and the East, these ideas are finding response,”

– Sergey Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also emphasized that the countries of the global South should be more widely represented in the UN Security Council.