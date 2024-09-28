Police detain owner of gas station in Dagestan

28 Sep. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The owner of the gas station in the suburbs of Makhachkala, where the explosion occurred, has been detained, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reports.

"As part of the investigation of the criminal case in connection with the incident in the Republic of Dagestan, as a result of which people were killed and injured, the owner of the petrol station was detained on suspicion of committing a crime,”

– the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation informed.

It is reported that his interrogation has already been completed. The issue of further preventive measures for him is currently being decided. As a result of the emergency at the gas station, over 10 people died.