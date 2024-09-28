Hotel for football players to be build in Sochi

28 Sep. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A hotel for football players will be built in Sochi. It will appear in Adler on the territory of the FC Sochi Academy. Currently, a large-scale reconstruction is underway there. The football field is being brought up to RFU standards. Among the new facilities is an indoor sports hall with a center for the athletes' rehabilitation and a field for beach football.

Sochi is actively developing as a center of resort and sports life, attracting the attention of both tourists and athletes. On the territory of the FC Sochi Academy in Adler, it is planned to build a hotel that will be specially designed for football players. The complex will become an important part of the club's infrastructure and will provide new opportunities for athletes.

The new hotel and accompanying infrastructure are being created to ensure a comfortable stay for athletes in Sochi during training and competitions.