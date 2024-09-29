Georgia's elections: polling stations to be opened in over 40 countries

29 Sep. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Central Election Commission will review plans for opening 60 polling stations in 42 foreign countries for the October 26 general elections, marking an increase from their number during the 2020 vote, the Georgian CEC reported.

The newly proposed polling stations would include countries that had not hosted them in previous elections. The proposal includes the opening of polling stations in countries like the UAE, Finland, South Korea, Japan and Australia.

The polling stations abroad could be established for at least 50 and at most 3,000 voters who were on consular registration.