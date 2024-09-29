Bayramov: Armenia's negligence derails normalization process

29 Sep. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity created substantially new environment in the region, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said as he addressed the 16th Plenary Meeting of the UN General Assembly.

He noted that for the first time since decades, stability has been achieved in the South Caucasus, de-facto peace is established. Bayramov noted that it is Azerbaijan that created conditions to embark on good-neighbourly relations.

The minister said that Baku and Yerevan have registered significant progress in the normalization process through direct bilateral negotiations. He stressed that Azerbaijan will continue to take this process forward.

"Our commitment and determination remain intact to bring this process to its logical conclusion," Jeyhun Bayramov said.

On addition, the diplomat explained that, for the finalization of the normalization process, Armenia has yet to legally abandon territorial claims against Azerbaijan once and for all through implementing constitutional amendments.